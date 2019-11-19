Five IRN BRU Carnival fans to be given unlimited access during the centenary year

Following the success of last year’s ambassador campaign, the IRN-BRU Carnival is once again searching for five lucky fans to come on board as official ambassadors.

With free, unlimited access to Europe’s largest indoor funfair, the five super fans, will help the Carnival celebrate its 100th birthday in style by sharing their pictures, videos and stories for the Carnival’s social media and their own.

To apply, applicants (who must be 5 or over) should submit a short video of no more than 20 seconds, telling the Carnival team why they should be an ambassador. Entries should be sent to carnival@framecreates.co.uk before Friday, December 13.

Greg Cherry, Managing Director of Carnival organisers, QD Events, said: “There’s been an extraordinary amount of planning around our centenary year, with some exciting new rides as well as some old favourites on show. Our ambassadors will play an important role in helping us showcase the Carnival in all its glory. There is no upper age limit for applicants – all we ask is that they have a genuine passion for the event. We know there are plenty of people in Glasgow who fit that bill so why not give it a try – you might just bag yourself unlimited entry!”

The IRN-BRU Carnival returns on Friday 20 December 2019 and will be open until Sunday 12 January 2020 at the SEC Glasgow.

Entry tickets are available from £12 with children under three going free. Tickets are available online here