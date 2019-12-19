Find out when your recycling bins are emptied over the festive period

Bin collections over Christmas 2019/20 in East Renfrewshire:

Week beginning December 23

There will be no brown bin collections and no collections on December 25 (Christmas Day).

If your grey bin is due to be collected on Christmas Day, leave your bin at the kerb and it will be collected in the following days.

Week beginning December 30

Your green bin will be collected as normal, but there may be a delay with brown bins. Leave your bin at the kerb until it’s collected.

Christmas tree recycling

To recycle your tree, place it in your brown bin with the lid closed.

The council can also recycle your Christmas tree if you leave it at the kerb on Monday, January 6 2020.

If it isn’t picked up on this day, it will be collected in the following days.