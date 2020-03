New members are being sought to help establish a number of Community Councils in East Renfrewshire.

Elections for the following community councils will be held shortly:

Crookfur, Greenfarm and Mearns Village

Netherlee and Stamperland

Thornliebank

For more details click here

For further information, please contact Vincent McCulloch, Community Councils Liaison Officer on 0141 577 4645 or by email at vincent.mcculloch@eastrenfrewshire.gov.uk.