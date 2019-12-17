Father and son from Giffnock trek 200 miles for charity

A father and son from Giffnock have raised money for British Heart Foundation (BHF) Scotland and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) by trekking 200 miles.

Ewen Cameron (52) trekked the 200-mile Drovers trail from the Isle of Skye to his native Perthshire, and his 8-year-old son Fraser joined him for the last 100 miles.

The two-week journey took them through some of the country’s most challenging and scenic landscapes before the pair ended their hike at Crieff Highland Games in August.

The pair are now celebrating raising £6459.75 for the two charities.

“My mother Janette died of a heart related illness and this money will support world-leading research taking place at Glasgow University,” Ewan said.

“Fraser’s school - Hutchison’s Grammar - has been raising money for SCAA so he wanted to support the air ambulance, which is based near Perth where Mum lived.

“There is also a strong link for us between our two chosen charities as I understand that approximately 22% of SCAA’s call outs are to cardiac emergencies.”

Laura Stockwell, BHF Scotland Fundraising Manager for Glasgow and the West of Scotland, said: “We are so grateful to Ewen and Fraser for taking on this incredible challenge to support BHF Scotland, helping us raise funds for our life saving research. We have made huge advances but over 17,000 people in Scotland die each year from heart and circulatory diseases and that is why our work is so important. We have some fantastic fundraisers who are always prepared to go the extra mile for BHF Scotland. We want to thank Ewen and Fraser for helping us beat heartbreak forever.”

BHF Scotland is currently funding £66m of research into heart and circulatory diseases across Scotland, including at its Centres of Research Excellence in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

For more information on the work of BHF Scotland visit www.bhf.org.uk