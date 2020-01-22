Fake snake in Newton Mearns makes Scottish SPCA unusual rescues of 2019 list

The Scottish SPCA has compiled a list of its most unusual rescues last year.

Making the list is the case of a stray snake spotted in a garden in Newton Mearns.

In November, the charity’s senior animal rescue officer Jan Toraman was urgently called to an address in Newton Mearns to rescue a stray snake from a garden.

The caller reported that the snake had been in the garden all morning and they had managed to contain it under a bucket.

Jan arrived at the property and headed into the garden and cautiously approached the bucket.

She carefully uncovered the snake and it turned out it was a children’s plastic toy!

Also included on the list is an otter who was spotted on an Inverurie street, a woman in Bridge of Allan who found a stowaway snake in her suitcase, a cockatiel who found in a McDonald’s cup in Glasgow, a non-native eagle-owl found in Airdrie, a swan carrying cygnets to safety in Anniesland and the unusual rescue of a seal pup in a Greenock carpark.