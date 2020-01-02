Enjoy an early Burns Supper and the Story of the Kosher Haggis at Mark’s Deli in Giffnock

The Scottish Council of Jewish Communities (SCoJeC) and the Glasgow Jewish Representative Council will be hosting a three-course Early Burns Supper, complete with the Address to the Haggis.

The event will be held at Mark’s Deli, Burnfield Road, Giffnock on Thursday, January 16 2020 between 2pm and 5pm.

Mark Cohen of Mark’s Deli will be telling the story of his world-famous kosher haggis.

Mark’s Deli is the only kosher deli in Scotland and the idea of kosher haggis is a rarity. Mark Cohen uses his mother’s recipe to make his kosher haggis, and provides both meat and vegetarian options.

Mark Cohen of Mark’s Deli said: “For Burns Night, we make over 150 kilograms of our kosher haggis and ship it throughout the UK and export it to Scottish Jews living abroad all over Europe, in Israel and the US. But we make the kosher haggis all year round. Many tourists wish to try it during the summer holidays, and we even sent it to the Scottish Parliament.”

This event is sponsored by BEMIS as part of the Winter Festivals programme; donations to cover expenses are welcome (suggested contribution £10-£20). The seats are limited so booking is essential.

You can book online to reserve your free ticket at: trybooking.co.uk/MSN. You can also contact Joanne for further information and assistance with booking by calling 077245 49817 or emailing events@scojec.org.

In order to bring this event to as many people as possible around the country, SCoJeC will also be broadcasting Mark Cohen’s talk and the Address to the Haggis live on their Facebook page.