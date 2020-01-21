Emirates Arena medal success for Netherlee Boys’ Brigade

On Thursday, January 16, 190 boys from twenty Boys’ Brigade Companies throughout Greater Glasgow met at the Emirates Arena for the Annual Battalion Junior Section (P4 - P6) Athletics Championships.

Under the leadership of Caroline Watson-Sweeney Southsiders Glasgow 278 (Netherlee) BB sent a squad of 12 boys to this year’s championships: Logan Gibson, Matthew Mackay, Michael McGuire, Frankie White, Ethan McCartan, Christopher Devine, Harry Sprott, Dylan Glen, Ben MacLellan, Oscar Taylor, Arish Ahsan and James Forbes.

Each boy ran, threw, jumped and pulled their heart out, and participated with great sportsmanship throughout.

The boys also improved on last year’s performance, returning home with six medals.

First to secure a medal was newcomer James Forbes, picking up a bronze in the intermediate (P5) 200m.

Next was Harry Sprott securing silver in the intermediate (P5) long jump. In the final race of the evening Netherlee’s 4 x 60m relay team – Harry Sprott, Ben MacLellan, Michael McGuire and James Forbes - picked up silver, with Forbes crossing the line with only one trainer, the other mysteriously flying off as he ran the final leg.

The boys were unlucky not to return home with further medals, with Harry Sprott and Matthew Mackay making the final of the intermediate (P5) shot put, and Matthew Mackay making the final of the intermediate (P5) long jump.

Everyone in the squad can be hugely proud of their performance and the way they represented Netherlee BB.

Over the last four years Netherlee Boys’ Brigade has grown steadily from 27 boys to 66 today.

Anyone wishing to join the company, which meets at Netherlee Parish Church, can call Company Captain Alistair Haw on 07343 521 928 email alistairhaw@yahoo.co.uk or contact the company via Facebook @netherleeboysbrigade.

Anchor Boys (P1-P3) meets on Mondays from 6pm-7pm, Junior Section (P4-P6) on Tuesdays from 7pm - 8.45pm and Company Section (P7 - S6) on Fridays from 7.30pm - 10pm. All sections currently have space for new members.

The Boys’ Brigade is the world’s first uniformed organisation for young people, and was formed by Sir William Alexander Smith in Free Church Mission Hall, North Woodside Road, Glasgow on 4 October 1883.

Famous former members include Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Kenny Dalglish, Ally McCoist, Alex McLeish, Danny McGrain, Gregor Townsend, Dermot O’Leary, James Nesbit and George Best.

