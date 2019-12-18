Eastwood Leisure Centre working group to be set up

Recommendations on how plans to build the new leisure centre and theatre in Eastwood Park should progress are set to be proposed by a new working group.

Four options have been included in a report which was produced after the park was chosen as the preferred site for the development in June.

One would see a new leisure centre and theatre, the existing council headquarters retained and a landscaped space between the new building and St Ninian’s High School.

Option 1A is similar but suggests a civic hub between the new building and the school while the second option would see the council building demolished and a civic hub built.

The final option, 2A, would see a new leisure centre and theatre, the demolition of the council building and a civic hub as well four covered five-a-side pitches, with a parking deck above.

Parts of the four options could be combined in the overall recommendations.

Councillors are expected to vote this week to establish a cross-party working group.

It would consider the report and feed back to the council “with firm recommendations on the way forward”.

“The report is much wider than simply a proposal for a leisure centre and theatre in Eastwood Park,” a report by director of environment Andrew Cahill states.

“It is aspirational and considers a vision and identity for Eastwood Park in the future including potential options for all the buildings and land within Eastwood Park to optimise the future of the park.

“The report identifies a wide range of options which are grouped into four main options, along with a separate list of enhancement opportunities. However, these are simply presented as options from the consultants for the council to consider.

“They are not firm recommendations nor are any of the four groupings mutually exclusive. They are merely suggestions/possibilities. A range of options could be selected or indeed alternative options selected.”

Existing consultants would assist the working group. It would aim to submit a report to the council within five months of formation.

The list of other enhancement opportunities includes demolishing the existing school sports hall to create an enhanced playground and sports area for the school, refurbishing and extending Eastwood House and converting the existing Age Concern facility into a cycle hub and cafe. It also suggest upgrading woodland paths and pedestrian access routes.

Shawwood Park and Broomburn Park, in Newton Mearns, were ruled out as potential locations for the new leisure centre earlier this year.

Proposals include a six-lane 50m swimming pool, a teaching pool and flumes, spectator area, 140-station gym, spin studio and six-court sports hall.

“A considerable amount of detailed work has been carried out in relation to the possibility of a new-build leisure centre and theatre in Eastwood Park, keeping as far as possible to the original specification,” Mr Cahill said in June.

“This has been challenging and there will be some compromises but the proposal going before councillors still offers the potential to provide a modern, vastly improved leisure facility within the park – although it would not be possible to include any additional outdoor pitches.”