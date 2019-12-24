East Renfrewshire youngsters go for gold with Duke of Edinburgh Award

Four young people from Isobel Mair School are celebrating after being the first pupils from the school for children with Additional Support Needs to gain a Gold Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) Award.

Sophie Brough, William Campbell, Alex O’Donnell and Rachel Stoll completed a range of testing activities including coaching, leadership, cookery, arts and crafts, drama, dance and sport to gain the prestigious award.

The DofE Awards give young people aged 14 to 25 the opportunity to learn a wide range of skills, to overcome personal challenges and to contribute to their communities.

Awards are presented at three levels – Bronze, Silver and Gold – with a number of sections, including volunteering, physical, skills and expedition, required to be completed for each level. The Gold Award also includes a five day residential stay with a range of testing activities.

The group from Isobel Mair School began their DofE journey whilst still pupils, and completed both their Bronze and Silver Awards in partnership with school staff and the council’s Young Person’s Services team.

After leaving school the youngsters joined the East Renfrewshire Open DofE group to complete their Gold Award. This group provides the opportunity for any young person in East Renfrewshire who would like to complete the DofE Award in a community setting.

Councillor Colm Merrick, Convener for Community Services and Community Safety, said: “Well done to Sophie, William, Alex and Rachel for achieving their Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award. The Gold Award recognises the very high level touched by these young people. The Duke of Edinburgh programme is a great way to recognise young people in East Renfrewshire for their hard work and dedication to the award which develops essential skills for life and work.

“I would like to thank the youngsters for the great contribution they have made to their local community over the recent years and wish them the best of luck for the future.”

The group were presented badges at an event at East Renfrewshire Council headquarters and will attend the Gold Award Presentation at Holyrood Palace in July 2020 to be awarded with their certificate by a member of the royal family.