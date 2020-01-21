East Renfrewshire pupils ‘Jump2It’ with professional basketball players

Glasgow Rocks’ professional basketball team is helping pupils across East Renfrewshire to develop their skills on the court, thanks to an innovative health and citizenship programme.

East Renfrewshire Active Schools Team has partnered with Scottish Sporting Futures to bring the Jump2it programme to East Renfrewshire’s schools, in partnership with the Radisson Red Glasgow Rocks professional basketball team.

Almost 1000 pupils across eight East Renfrewshire Primary Schools will take part, including Carlibar Primary, St. John’s, St, Mark’s, Cross Arthurlie, Hillview, Thornliebank, Neilston and St Thomas’s Primaries.

Chris Rose, Active School Coordinator for East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure said: “The Jump2it programme takes an innovative and creative approach to educate pupils on various social and community issues including aspects of health and well-being, anti-social behaviour, mental health, employability and online safety.

“The pupils are really enjoying the workshops, coaching opportunities and the chance to speak to professional basketball players from Glasgow Rocks. On top of that, the winning school from each regional final event will be invited to compete in the Jump2it Champion of Champions event to be crowned Jump2it Champions of Scotland.”

Teacher Mr. Moffat from Carlibar Primary said: “It was well organised, educational and fun. The players interacted really positively with the pupils.”

The programme consists of three parts:

Roadshow Visit - Two hour educational roadshow delivered by Glasgow Rocks professional basketball players for up 120 pupils.

Coaching - Each school will then receive six hours of basketball coaching for one class, delivered by staff from East Renfrewshire Active Schools Team.

Competition - Each school will then take part in attend a regional tournament with the top teams from the regional tournament stages will then be invited to participate in the regional Final at a Radisson Red Glasgow Rocks home basketball game.