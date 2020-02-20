Early learning and childcare facility plans for Govanhill

Plans have been submitted for a new childcare and early learning facility in Govanhill.

The facility, for up to 87 two to five-year-olds, is proposed for land beside Cuthbertson Primary School and would include four playrooms, a dining room reception/office space, parents’ room, staff room, kitchen and laundry room, and toilets/changing facilities.

The centre is being provided as part of Glasgow City Council’s efforts to meet the Scottish Government commitment to increase the provision of free early learning and childcare from 600 hours a year to 1,140 hours for all three to five-year-olds, as well as eligible two-year-olds.

A statement submitted with the planning application said: “To deliver this 1140 expansion, Glasgow City Council is committed to providing new-build early learning and childcare (ELC) facilities in areas where high demand for early years places exceeds existing physical capacity.”

“The lack of booking since 2011 makes it evident that the site, as it currently stands, has no usable value as a sports playing field to the community.

“The site is currently only used by the school. The school will gain external play space when the existing nursery within the school re-locates to the new development.

“There is demand for an ELC facility in the area and there is a lack of suitable alternative sites. The proposed development will be a valuable asset to the community as it would benefit families by enabling parents and carers to work, train and study.”

The application is being considered by council planners.