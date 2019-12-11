Development plans for Williamwood Golf Club rejected

A golf club’s plan to build flats on land near to its course has been rejected by councillors.

Williamwood Golf Club had applied for permission to build 14 flats in a bid “to secure its long term future”.

But more than 40 objections were submitted to East Renfrewshire Council and it was recommended for refusal.

Applicants Williamwood Golf Club and Mactaggart and Mickel Homes Ltd were planning to build a five-storey block and 30 car parking spaces on the site at Clarkston Road.

A council report said the development would be “a significant and dominant presence on the streetscape”. It said the plan should be rejected because it would “detract from the spacious and open character of the area”.

Opponents to the scheme believed it would be detrimental to the area’s character. They were also concerned the flats would overshadow other properties.

However, 19 letters of support were submitted alongside the application, which argued the money raised would improve facilities at the course.

The council report said: “The applicant has provided a statement that outlines the challenges facing the golf club in terms of declining membership and revenue.

“It should however be noted that a detailed financial appraisal was not submitted with this planning application and in particular detailing why 14 flats is the amount required to generate the funds to carry out the aforementioned indicated improvements”.

The applicant had said the funds raised would have allowed investment in multi-use function areas, permanent indoor practice studios, improved kitchen facilities, a cafe/bar area, gym/fitness studio and course improvements.

Sport Scotland said it had no objection to the plan as long as a scheme was introduced to “minimise the risk of golf balls going beyond the golf course area”.

The applicant confirmed the development would not affect the functioning of the course and said Sport Scotland’s suggested condition would not be necessary.

However, council officers believed the condition would be required.