Deliverbroo: Drygate launches new beer delivery service that gives back to the community

With people being advised to stay at home, Drygate Brewing Co. has launched a brand-new same-day delivery service to bring quality beer and pub food to the masses, whilst helping support NHS workers and food banks as they fight to support the public during the Covid-19 crisis.

The quick-turnaround launch of its new on-demand function comes as Drygate joins the hordes of businesses working to keep the hospitality sector thriving, while continuing to serve its community.

Glasgow punters can place an order via the Drygate website before midday and get their favourite Drygate products delivered directly to their door.

Meanwhile, delicious hot food including loaded fries, pizza, burgers, and other treats straight from the Drygate Brasserie are also available to order within the Glasgow area.

NHS workers will granted 50 per cent off all food orders.

Drygate is also enabling people to harness their desire to support their communities and donate to food banks directly from their doorstep with the relaunch of its successful ‘Can for a Can’ initiative. Dedicated delivery drivers will collect donated food items and household essentials and courier them to local food banks.

Originally launched in July 2019, ‘Can for a Can’ has so far helped hundreds of people support the struggling Drumchapel Food Bank.

Rob MacKay, Creative and Marketing Director at Drygate, said: “In this time of crisis, the people of Scotland can show the world that their kindness, compassion and community spirit are unmatched. Drygate is fully committed to doing its part, by remaining resilient and delivering good beer and food to a deserving community.

“We are blown away by the tireless work done by those at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary and the Drumchapel Food Bank and are delighted to be able to lend our support”.

