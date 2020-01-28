Consultation on name for new family centre in Overlee Park

East Renfrewshire Council is asking residents to decide what the name of the new family centre being built in Overlee Park will be.

Pupils from Netherlee and Busby primaries have come up with a shortlist:

Overlee Family Centre

Overlee Farm Family Centre

Netherton View Family Centre

Viaduct Family Centre

Seven Arches Family Centre

To support the delivery of the Council’s expansion plan a number of significant capital projects are being progressed to ensure quality facilities are in place to provide first-class learning environments.

A total of six new nurseries are being built, including a new Glenwood Family Centre, adjacent to the current building; two replacement nursery buildings at Eaglesham and Busby primaries, a new-build nursery class at Cross Arthurlie Primary; and new family centres at Crookfur and Overlee Pavilion, which will also include new community and sports spaces for local residents to complement the early years provision.

To have your say click here