Community Safety drop-in events in East Renfrewshire

East Renfrewshire Council’s Community Safety Team will be hosting a series of public drop-in events across the area to provide residents and visitors with an opportunity to speak about matters in their community.

The team work seven days a week tackling a range of issues including dog fouling, littering and fly-tipping, parking and anti-social behaviour.

They work alongside a range of services in the Council including Housing and Young Persons Services and their Community Safety Unit also provides CCTV service 24 hours per day, 365 days a year.

The series will begin in the Barrhead Health Centre on Friday, February 14 before Newton Mearns, Neilston, Thornliebank, Clarkston and finishing in Eaglesham on Friday, March 27.

A full list of the events can be found below.

Convenor for Community Services & Community Safety, Councillor Colm Merrick said: “Our community safety wardens are the eyes and ears of our community; they patrol areas across East Renfrewshire every day and work closely with our emergency services partners to ensure residents and visitors are kept safe.

“These events are a terrific opportunity for you to speak to the team and to find out more about what they do. You can also raise any concerns you may have. If you can, please try to come along to one of the venues and chat openly with the team. As always your insight and opinions will be greatly appreciated.”

Safety concerns in East Renfrewshire can be reported via the free and confidential Ring and Report line on 0800 013 0076 from 7am to midnight.

Feb 14 - Barrhead Health Centre - 9am-4pm

Feb 15 - Asda, Barrhead - 9am-4pm

Feb 16 - Marks & Spencer, The Avenue, Newton Mearns

Feb 20 - Neilston Leisure Centre - 8am-12.30pm and Main Street, Neilston - 12.30pm-4pm

Feb 27 - Morrisons, Giffnock

March 3 - Thornliebank Health Centre - 9am-4pm

March 5 - Busby Road, Clarkston (outside Tesco) - 9am-4pm

March 17 - Eastwood Leisure Centre, Eastwood Park - 9am-4pm

March 27 - Montgomery Street, Eaglesham shops - 9am-4pm