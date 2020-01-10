Clarkston homecare provider receives top grade from Care Inspectorate

A Glasgow based homecare provider which specialises in care for older people in their own homes has received the highest grade possible, a 6 or ‘Excellent’, for the quality of care and support it provides to their elderly clients.

The company also received a 6 or ‘Excellent’ for the quality of management and leadership.

The grades were awarded to Home Instead Senior Care, based in Clarkston, following an inspection by the Care Inspectorate who regulate and inspect care services in Scotland to make sure that they meet the right standards.

The company was set up in Glasgow by local couple Tasnim and Suhail Rehman in 2016 and today they provide their special blend of homecare to 50 people. Home Instead works with clients and their families to deliver care which is highly personalised. The companionship-based care always focuses on putting clients’ social and physical wellbeing at the forefront of everything they do.

Commenting on the Care Inspectorate’s report, Tasnim and Suhail said, “Our inspection rating feels like winning an Oscar and it’s a fantastic and well deserved recognition for our wonderful caregivers and our office team who give their heart and soul to ensure our clients achieve the best care and support possible. To put it in context, less than 3% of providers in Scotland achieve this recognition.”

Tasnim and Suhail continued, “We want to thank our wonderful Care Manager, Danielle Wisely, who always goes over and above to ensure we maintain a consistently high level of service. A big thanks also to our wonderful clients and family members for allowing us the opportunity to serve them.”

The Care Inspectorate’s report, published on 28th November 2019, states that ‘The service excelled at making sure people’s care was personal to them, flexible and reliable.’

The report went on to say, ‘People benefited from an innovative service provider and a passionate and experienced management team. They showed and encouraged strong leadership.’

As part of the inspection, inspectors spoke to 21 people. The inspectors reported that, ‘The people we met with extremely complimentary about their experience of the service.’ They were also told that the service was ‘wholly reliable and responded to their needs.’

One client told inspectors, “The service I receive has provided me with a better quality of life and prevented my admission to care.” Another client commented that “all care and support was to a very high standard, thank you.”

Clients’ relatives were equally pleased. One said, “The care the carers give my relative is amazing. Nothing is too much bother with the team of ladies that come in.” Another commented, “Home Instead have been invaluable to us both and I have gradually increased the care. The company have matched caregivers to my relative’s personality and requirements very well and they are very comfortable with them.”

For more information, call 0141 376 7266 or visit www.homeinstead.co.uk/glasgow-south