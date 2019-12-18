Christmas treat for council tenants in Barrhead

Families living in East Renfrewshire Council’s new homes at Blackbyres Court received a Christmas treat when Santa, also known as Councillor Danny Devlin, dropped by to say hello.

Tenants moved into the sixteen three-bedroom terrace houses and six one-bedroom cottage flats at Blackbyres Court development in Autumn of this year.

Along with Robertson/Cross Arthurlie Street and Fenwick/Oakbank Drive, these are the first developments to get underway as part of the Council’s ambitious plans to build over 200 homes over the coming years.

Each of the projects were delivered in partnership with Glasgow-based contractor and manufacturer CCG (Scotland) Ltd. The firm has utilised their expertise in using ‘offsite’ methods of construction to ensure all of the homes have been delivered to the highest standards of quality and environmental performance.

Housing and Maintenance Convener, Councillor Danny Devlin, said: “East Renfrewshire continues to be popular place to live and with a diverse population who have a range of requirements, it is especially pleasing that we are able to provide a range of different types of homes for families and individuals.

“Our aim is to create communities and homes, not just houses, and I am really pleased to see the progress made so far with this ambitious project. I hope our tenants and their families here, in their new homes, have a lovely Christmas.”

CCG Director, Calum Murray said: “CCG has delivered on quality and environmental performance but all three projects have also created a lasting legacy of jobs, apprenticeships and community investment with £5,500 donated to Barrhead-based initiatives since 2018. On behalf of CCG I wish the residents of Blackbyres Court and others across Barrhead a very happy Christmas and New Year.”