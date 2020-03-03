Chip in for charity at Mario’s in Giffnock

An award winning Fish and Chip Shop in Giffnock is once again holding a charity fundraising event.

Taking place next week, Chip In for Crohn’s and Colitis is an initiative in support of The Catherine McEwan Foundation fund that owners Michael and Tracey DeMarco fully support.

Their 14-year-old son was diagnosed with Crohns Disease in June 2018 after a period of extreme illness.

Tracey said: “Last year’s event was a great success – we raised over £5000. We’re looking to beat that total this year.

“Every penny spent in the shop on the night will be donated to the Foundation who help fund research into Paediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease in kids across Scotland.

“We’d love to see you on the night!”

Chip In for Crohn’s and Colitis takes place on Tuesday, March 10 from 4-11pm at Mario’s on Fenwick Road, Giffnock.

There will also be a raffle on the night with fantastic prizes to help boost the fundraising total.

For more details, visit Mario’s Facebook page