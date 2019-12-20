Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland seeks unwanted Christmas gifts to help others

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s charity shops are looking for any donations of clothing, accessories or bric-a-brac to fill their shelves. Whether you’re donating unwanted gifts or clearing out to make space for your new things, the charity are encouraging you to make space while helping others.

The money raised in their shops helps support people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions across Scotland to do more than survive and really to live.

The charity has stores Clarkston, Giffnock, and Shawlands

Jay Hogarty, Director of Retail, Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “At this time of the year our shelves and rails can begin to get a bit bare and we would really appreciate people’s unwanted presents and any donations of clothes, accessories or bric-a-brac.

“Our shops are vital in raisings funds to help ensure there is no life half lived in Scotland. So why not make your unwanted gifts really count and donate to your nearest Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland shop?”

To find your nearest store visit www.chss.org.uk/yourstore