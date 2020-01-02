Charities supported by donation from Vets4Pets Pollokshaws vet surgery

Glasgow charities have benefitted from a charitable donation from a local veterinary practice.

Vets4Pets Pollokshaws have been busy this Christmas supporting a local community charity and pet rescue centres.

Family Action in Rogerfield and Easterhouse (FARE) works within communities to improve the lives of children and families living in disadvantaged neighbourhoods, whilst the Support Adoption for Pets Christmas fundraising appeal Santa Paws, raises money for pets in rescue centres across the UK.

Vets4Pets Pollokshaws are supporting FARE by buying Christmas presents for children.

The team decided to forgo Secret Santa this year and buy presents for a young girl and boy.

The team also wanted to support pets in need and have been giving clients the opportunity to support the Santa Paws appeal by simply making a donation at the practice.

Each client that makes a donation is provided a ticket from the team, which gives them the chance to win a hamper full of pet treats!

Support Adoption For Pets is the number one financial supporter of pet rescue centres in the UK. A charity established by Pets at Home in 2006, it exists to give abandoned pets a second chance at happiness. The Santa Paws appeal, which launches on 22nd November and runs until Christmas Eve, is raising money to help pay for essential vet bills and care costs over the festive period.

Michelle Barclay, Owner and Veterinary Surgeon at Vets4Pets Pollokshaws, said: “I am proud to be able to support two fantastic charities and I have been amazed by the commitment of my colleagues and the generosity of our clients”.

“We have all enjoyed buying gifts for the children and knowing we will be putting a smile on their faces on Christmas morning fills us with happiness”.

“I also hope that people will spare a moment’s thought for those pets who sadly find themselves without a home for Christmas this year. Every donation helps, and giving as little as just 50p can make a huge difference to a rescue pet. I would like to thank all our clients who have donated!”

“We’re delighted to be able to support the great work that Support Adoption For Pets and Family Action in Rogerfield and Easterhouse does.”