Changes to council services in East Renfrewshire

Many council services are being reduced or cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic.

Changes to bin collections means this week is the last weekly collection for brown bins (garden/food waste).

Green bins (cans/glass/plastic) will be collected week commencing March 30, with grey bins (residual/household waste) picked up week commencing April 6.

After this, only green and grey (with food waste) bins will be collected on alternate weeks, starting with green bins from April 13.

Other services will cease for the “foreseeable future”, including blue bin collections. The council says paper and card can go in grey bins.

Special uplifts have also been stopped and housing waste recycling centres at Barrhead and Greenhags are closed.

Rouken Glen Pavilion has been closed to the general public and Taxi MOT testing is postponed.

Services which will continue to operate as normal include trade waste collections, litter bin emptying, manual street sweeping and burials.

Council advice states: “If you have symptoms of coronavirus or live with someone who does, you must store your personal waste (eg. used tissues and disposable cleaning cloths) securely within disposable plastic bags.

“When appropriate, these bags should be removed and placed into another bag and securely tied or sealed and kept separate from other waste.

“This must be stored for at least 72 hours inside your property before being put in your non-recyclable waste bin. Other household waste can be disposed of as normal.”

Anyone who visits a public park is asked to comply with government rules to not use play park equipment and to not gather in crowds.

There is also no public entry to the Spiersbridge Offices for meetings with planning and building standards officers.

All East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure services and venues are closed until further notice.

The council is asking residents to support local businesses.

A statement reads: “Local restaurants, coffee shops, hair salons, cleaning services, independent booksellers and many other local businesses are suffering from a lack of customers.

“East Renfrewshire Council want to encourage everyone to support local businesses where you can, keep paying your house cleaner, dog walker or anyone who depends on regular income from clients like you.

“Local people’s generosity could make a big difference to East Renfrewshire businesses and we want to encourage people to buy locally where possible.”

Planning rules were relaxed by the government to allow bars and restaurants to offer takeaway and delivery services. The council reminds operators wishing to deliver alcohol they must have permission for off-sales of alcohol on their premises licence.

Following advice from the National Records of Scotland, all face to face registration appointments, such as births, deaths and marriages, have now been postponed.

Customer First services are operating on a reduced basis, with the centres in Barrhead and Eastwood closed for face-to-face enquiries.

Schools are only open to a limited number of pupils in key groups. “This will include health and care workers, emergency services, energy suppliers, critical welfare services, those providing childcare and teaching staff, as well as some other areas of work,” a statement said.

“We are also aware of pupils who are affected by a variety of needs and would benefit from continued attendance in school at this time.

“We are also aware that the current situation will bring others into difficulties which will impact on their young children. There will be provision available for these pupils.

“All the families impacted by this will be contacted directly to make the necessary arrangements.”