CCTV appeal after break-in at mosque in Pollokshields

Police in Glasgow have released CCTV images of a man they wish to trace who they believe may be able to assist them in their enquiries into a house breaking which occurred at the Masjid Noor Mosque on Forth Street, Pollokshields between 11am and 11.30am on Sunday, October 20.

A number of low value items were removed from the premises.

The man who police believe may be able to assist them with their enquiries is described as being dark skinned with a shaved head, around 40-45 years of age and tall. He is seen wearing a black Kufi hat and loose black clothing with no footwear when entering the Mosque.

Police Constable Sammy Garcia of Gorbals Police Office said: “As part of our ongoing inquiries, we’re urging anyone who may recognise this man, or who has any information about any of this incident, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote incident 2434 of October 20, 2019 in relation to the incident.