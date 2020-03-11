CCTV appeal after assault on bus travelling on Eglinton Street

Police Scotland have released images of a man they wish to speak to as they believe he may have information regarding an assault in Glasgow.

The incident occurred around 9.20pm on board a First Bus on Eglinton Street, Glasgow heading towards the city centre on Friday, December 20, 2019.

Detective Constable Graeme Allardyce said “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or who recognises the man in the images to contact us, as their information could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact CID officers at Cathcart Police Office on 101, quoting incident number 4446 of Friday, 20 December, 2019.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.