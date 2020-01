Two cars were seized over the weekend in East Renfrewshire.

On Sunday morning January 19 a 26-year-old driver on Clarkston Road who was using his mobile phone, drew the attention of officers.

Subsequent checks showed that he had no insurance for the car.

Later that same day a 71-year-old driver in Giffnock was found to be driving without insurance, or a current driving licence or an MOT.