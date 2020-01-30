Care development plans for former Williamwood High School playing fields

Northcare Scotland Ltd has submitted a Pre-Application Notification to East Renfrewshire Council for an integrated Care Home and Assisted Living Development at Drumby Crescent in Williamwood.

The site identified is land which formed the playing fields at Williamwood High School which has been vacant since 2011.

Initial designs for the development have been drawn up by the company and their architects the UNUM Partnership.

This shows a 68-bed care home and 22 Assisted Living apartments together with associated access parking landscaping and community open space set out as parkland.

Margaret Sawers, managing director of Northcare, said: “The company was delighted to be pursuing this development to reinforce its portfolio of care home beds across Glasgow and Central Scotland.

“The development would cater for a strong demand across various care needs in the area and allow residents to continue to live locally and independently as part of the community.”

Once opened, the development could create approximately 80-90 jobs of various types and grades. It also represents a further boost for the construction industry.

In addition, it will replace local care provision that has recently been lost and relieve housing pressures in the area.

The development is to be situated within open parkland which will provide amenity for the care home as well as local residents on Drumby Crescent.

In keeping with some of the internal amenities within the Care Home itself the park will be accessible by the local community and managed by Northcare.

Rick Finc of RFA Development Planning is acting as the planning consultants with Glasgow based UNUM Partnership the architects responsible for design.

He confirmed that a professional team has been engaged by Northcare, pre application consultations had taken place with the Council.

A public exhibition is scheduled to take place on February 27 where members of the public can meet with the design team and find out more about the development process.