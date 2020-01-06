Can You #BeTheBridge In 2020 and help Glasgow’s young people?

Looking to make your New Year’s Resolution count?

Mentoring charity MCR Pathways is on the lookout for more volunteers.

Instability at home doesn’t end when the school bell rings.

For many young people, this disruption has a huge impact on their life chances. But in 2020, you can help change that.

When you volunteer for MCR Pathways as a mentor for just one hour a week, you can help a young person realise their talents.

For more than a decade, MCR Pathways and its mentors have been helping care-experienced and disadvantaged young people overcome life’s challenges through education.

By meeting with their young person for just an hour each week, mentors are the bridge between young people’s talents and all the wonderful possibilities available to them in adulthood.

Can you #BeTheBridge between potential and possibilities?

No qualifications needed, just the desire to help a young person grow.

Check out MCR Pathways for more information.