Busby resident honoured as East Renfrewshire’s Citizen of the Year

A Busby resident who goes above and beyond for her local community has been presented with the 2019 East Renfrewshire Council Provost Award.

The award crowns the area’s Citizen of the Year, recognising dedicated volunteers for their invaluable work in the community, which makes a difference to the lives of many others.

Evelyn Baxter, who was presented her award at the council’s Eastwood HQ on Wednesday night, was honoured for the fundamental role she plays in Busby Memory Lane, an initiative which launched over three years ago to give more opportunities to the older people of Busby.

With the support of a committee of volunteers, Evelyn plans and delivers weekly sessions in Duff Hall to over 30 older people to help ensure they remain engaged in the community.

Evelyn was also instrumental in bidding for funding for Spider Park – a play area in Busby with swings, climbing frames and slides – by working with other members of Busby Community Council to deliver the renovations and organise a celebration for the park’s opening.

Evelyn, who is also secretary of Busby Community Council, said: “It came as a huge surprise to have been nominated for, never mind awarded with the prestigious 2019 Provost Award. I would like to thank my family, friends and the local community who have supported me over the years, as well as everyone who attends Busby Memory Lane each week. Working in my local area brings me great enjoyment and I look forward to continuing this over the coming years.”

Provost Jim Fletcher added: “I was delighted to present the 2019 award to Evelyn and hear about her hard work volunteering in the local area. A great number of nominations were received this year, however, after the judging panel heard of Evelyn’s tireless work to support the community of Busby we were all in agreement that she should be recognised for her dedication to improve her local area, ensuring it is accessible to all. Congratulations Evelyn and thank you for your continuous efforts.”