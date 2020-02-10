Busby Hotel donates more than £3k to children’s charity

The team at the Busby Hotel has donated over £3,000 to children’s charity, When You Wish Upon a Star Scotland.

The Scottish registered charity helps to bring smiles to children aged 4-17 years who live with a life-threatening illness by giving them memories to treasure.

A total of £3,787.50 was donated to the charity.

The funds were accumulated through various events organised by the hotel, which included a glass walk, selling elf hats at Christmas, various raffles and collections, a cycle challenge and a magical Disney Afternoon Tea for the inspirational families whom the charity works with throughout Scotland.

The Busby Hotel have supported When You Wish Upon a Star for over three years and have met many of the wish children and their families.

Denise Imrie, General Manager, The Busby Hotel said: “We have a great relationship with the When You Wish Upon a Star charity and we’re always delighted to show support wherever we can.”

Judith King, from When You Wish Upon a Star Scotland, said, “We would like to thank Denise and the wonderful team at The Busby Hotel. They always go above and beyond to help. We appreciate all their efforts to support our Wish children and their families and we look forward to working with them in 2020 where we are celebrating 30 years of granting magical wishes in Scotland.”

The Busby Hotel is part of the Manorview Group portfolio which includes eight luxury hotels, throughout central Scotland. They have an ongoing charity initiative where every venue is working to support a chosen charity, by fundraising, raising awareness and donating their time.

The next charity event at the Busby Hotel will be a fashion show / afternoon tea – which will be held on Sunday, March 1.