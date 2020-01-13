Burst main leaves Glasgow Southside residents without water

A burst water main has left a number of properties in the Southside of Glasgow without water.

Cathcart residents experienced problems with their water supply this morning (Monday, January 13), with Scottish Water identifying the problem as a burst main in Crompton Avenue.

Engineers were sent out to try to fix the problem this morning, but Scottish Water warned that people in the area were likely to experience a loss of supply or low water pressure in the meantime.

Scottish Water said it aimed to carry out the repair and start to return supplies to normal as quickly as possible.

Updates can be found at Scottish Water’s Twitter page and at its local area page