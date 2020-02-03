Burns for Bairns fun at Giffnock Library

Local author Breea Keenan and illustrator David Nichol visited Giffnock Library for a Scottish-themed ‘Burns for the Bairns’ event.

The duo presented their new children’s book ‘Nessie’s Selfie’ to the group, reading the story before leading an arts and crafts session.

Breea said: “We had a lovely crowd along for some Scottish fun on Burns’ day.

“It was great to meet so many Nessie fans and to chat with some of them about Scottish stories, poetry and drawings.

“The children enjoyed listening to the story, meeting our Nessie puppet and taking part in an arts and crafts session, where they coloured in Nessie pictures and decorated their own kilts with crepe paper.”

Breea and David have presented the story to local schools since the book was first released in December, highlighting its themes around inclusion, equality and forming friendships.

The book became an Etsy bestseller within a week, has sold hundreds of copies and been shipped to young readers all over the world.

David added: “We loved meeting with the younger children and hearing all about their Scottish topics and what they’ve been learning at nursery and school this week – from Scottish songs to Charles Rennie MacIntosh and Burns’ poetry.

“We even heard that one class is focusing on Nessie’s Selfie as part of their Scottish topic!

“Thanks to everyone who joined in the fun and to Giffnock Library for allowing us to come along.”

To find out about forthcoming events at East Renfrewshire libraries click here

‘Nessie’s Selfie’ is available to purchase on Etsy. Find out more and follow on social media: Facebook/nessiesselfie