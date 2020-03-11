Beat the Street East Renfrewshire invited to ‘Go Wild’

Beat the Street players in Giffnock, Thornliebank, Clarkston, Busby, Eaglesham & Waterfoot, and Neilston are being invited to ‘Go Wild’ this week and to explore the area’s parks, green spaces and waterways with double points on selected Beat Boxes in these areas.

Taking place until April 1, the Beat the Street game has seen the areas transformed into a giant game where residents are rewarded with points and prizes for walking, cycling or scooting around the community.

The teams who have travelled the furthest at the end of the competition will win vouchers for books, sports or fitness equipment.

So far, more than 7,000 players have travelled nearly 48,000 miles in the competition, with Our Lady of the Missions School leading the total points leaderboard for schools. Busby Primary School is at the top of the average points leaderboard with the highest mileage per player.

Girlguiding East Renfrewshire is at the top of the total points leaderboard for community teams and Kirkhill Community is at the top of the average points leaderboard, while East Renfrewshie Carers is at the top of the charity leaderboard.

This week is ‘Go Wild’ week in the Beat the Street competition and there are lots of events planned with the opportunity to score double points.

Councillor Tony Buchanan, Leader of East Renfrewshire Council, said: “It’s incredible to see the community get active together and there have noticeably been more people out and about walking, cycling, running and scooting.

“Beat the Street is a great incentive to get active and the game also has shown that it’s so beneficial to get outdoors and into green spaces. We’d really like to see residents getting out there during Go Wild week and exploring all the beautiful open spaces around this area and discovering the variety of nature activities on offer.”

Visit beatthestreet.me/eastrenfrewshire for more details on how to play the game and for more events information.