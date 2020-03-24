Beat the Street East Renfrewshire concludes

Organisers of the Beat the Street game across East Renfrewshire drew the game to a close at 10pm yesterday (Monday) owing to the restrictions in place to help stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Beat Boxes will no longer work and the leaderboard has been frozen.

Points are now being counted and the winners of the game will be announced in the next few days on the Beat the Street East Renfrewshire Facebook page and on Twitter and Instagram at @btseastrenfrewshire plus via the Beat the Street newsletter.

The planned celebratory event will not take place and instead the winning teams will receive their prizes by post or email.

Councillor Tony Buchanan, Leader of East Renfrewshire Council, said: “We have seen lots of people get more active thanks to the Beat the Street so we’re sad to see this end, however, our priority is the health of our residents and people must stay at home as per the Government guidance”.

The Council hope to bring Beat the Street back in the future and organisers would like to know what residents thought of Beat the Street.

You can complete the survey here and you could be in with a chance of winning prizes.

Beat the Street has been designed to encourage people to be active and connected so organisers will continue to help with a new programme called Beat the Bug, packed with hints, tips and advice on how you and your family can stay fit, get active, reduce stress and have fun at home. This will be launched later this week.

There will be regular Beat the Bug advice and Q&A sessions with the founder, Dr William Bird MBE, who is a doctor working on the NHS frontline, a world-famous expert in physical activity and an advisor to the World Health Organisation and Public Health England.