Barrhead pupils get money smart with East Renfrewshire Council’s Money Advice and Rights Team

Pupils from St Mark’s Primary, Barrhead, are now better equipped to manage their money after enjoying a programme of financial education sessions led by staff from the Council’s Money Advice and Rights Team (MART).

Staff covered a wide range of useful topics with the pupils from primary 4 to 7, including the differences between needs and wants, budgeting and how to make lifestyle choices depending on your income.

The pupils also had the chance to design a MART piggy bank, with the winning design being recreated for them all. The winner was Artur Dziobek with his rainbow design. Artur’s design was also added to pens, rulers, bookmarks and sharpeners which were distributed throughout the school.

Housing and Maintenance Services Convener, Councillor Danny Devlin said: “This is a fantastic initiative by MART to ensure younger generations are better equipped for their financial future. Having money problems leaves families and individuals suffering in all aspects of their lives, so if we can better educate children with money advice in schools, it will help prevent potential future problems.”

If you would like some confidential money advice, call the team on 0141 577 8420 or email mart@eastrenfrewshire.gov.uk.