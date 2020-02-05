Awards shower for Dentistry On The Square

Multi-award winning Dentistry on the Square in the Southside has another impressive array of awards to add to its collection.

The Niddrie Square practice is celebrating its 10th anniversary of bringing pain free dentistry to the people of Scotland.

Dr. Jamie Kerr, a graduate of the University of Glasgow and skilled cosmetic dentist, with special interest in Dental Implant and Smile Makeovers, recently walked away with the UK’s Best Young Dentist at the Private Dentistry Awards, a prestigious event recognising dental excellence in this sector for the UK and Ireland.

He also collected the awards for Practice of the Year and Best Patient Care making it truly a night to remember.

The practice is part of the Pain Free practice group a led by managing director Dr. Mark Skimming.

He is an author and dental crusader who set the pace when he became one of the youngest dentists ever to achieve a Masters in Restorative Dentistry at just 27 years of age and won Dentist of the Year at The Dentistry Awards 2012.

He said: “I’m so proud that our young dentists are achieving the standard of excellence in transforming smiles and changing lives through caring and pain free dentistry that has always been our philosophy in everything we do.”

Also winning Best Young Dentist for Scotland category of The Dentistry Awards 2019, and Highly Commended Best Young Dentist Scotland in The Dentistry Scotland 2019 awards, Dr. Kerr credited the practice’s growth and success to continued investment in the latest dental technology combined with its pain free promises – or your money back guarantee – to ensure the best possible dental care for its patients. He praised the team at Dentistry on the Square for all their valuable support in this endeavour.

Dentistry on the Square has won 30 awards since January 25 2010, when it was opened by Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland.

Word of its award-winning dentistry has attracted celebrity patients including actor David Hasselhoff ‘The Hoff’, Daniel Portman (Game of Thrones), serial drama stars Helen Flanagan and Shane Richie, TV presenter Jean Johansson, beauty blogger Jamie Genevieve and footballers Scotty Sinclair and Scott Bain.