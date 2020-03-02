Appeal to trace woman missing from Stobhill Hospital

Police are appealing for information to trace a woman who has been missing from Stobhill Hospital in Glasgow since Thursday, February 13 2020.

Anne Vetvik (56), who is a patient at the hospital, was last seen by staff around 17:00hrs on the Thursday afternoon.

Anne, who is a Norwegian national, is described as white, 5 ft 5 in height, of medium build, with shoulder length greying hair.

She normally wears a woollen hat, wrap around shaded glasses, (similar to sunglasses) and red lipstick. She has a slight droop to the left hand side of her face.

Sergeant Paul Cairns of Baird Street Police Station said: “Anne is quite a quiet person who tends to keep herself to herself. She is unlikely to engage or make eye contact with anyone.

She is known to frequent the City Centre and South Side of Glasgow. Officers have been checking CCTV for her as well as linking in with colleagues who cover Glasgow City Centre, Gorbals and Govanhill

As far as we are aware she doesn’t have much money nor a mobile phone with her so as she has not been seen for over two weeks now, there is concern for her well-being.

Anyone who knows where she is or who may have seen her recently, is asked to contact Baird Street Police Station via 101.”

Please quote reference number 2811 of the 13th February 2020 when calling.