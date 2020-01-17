Appeal to trace relatives of Busby pensioner

Police Service of Scotland is appealing for the assistance of the public in tracing relatives of a 79 year old female who recently died in Bankholm Place in Busby.

Norma MacMillan was found dead within her home on December 29, 2019.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Anyone who has knowledge of any relatives is asked to contact the Administration Department at London Road Police Office via 101.

The office is open Monday to Friday between 7am and 4pm.

Alternatively email GreaterGlasgowDASU@scotland.pnn.police.uk.