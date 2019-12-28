Appeal to trace missing East Kilbride woman last seen in Glasgow’s Clarkston area

Police are trying to trace a woman who is understood to have been in the Clarkston area of Glasgow yesterday morning (Friday, December 27).

Karen Harland has been reported missing from her home in East Kilbride.

The 48-year-old has been missing since around 9am on Friday, December 27.

She has access to a black Ford Fiesta, registration SB07 NXC, and inquiries have established she was in the Clarkston area of Glasgow around 11am on Friday.

She is described as being around 5ft 2in tall with short brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a knee length red jacket.

Sergeant Ian Baxter, of East Kilbride Police Station, said: “Karen’s family are growing increasingly concerned for Karen and would like her to get in touch as soon as possible.

“If you have any information which could help us trace Karen to ensure she is safe and well we would greatly appreciate your help.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 1370 of 27 December.