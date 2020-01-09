Appeal to help trace woman last seen in Glasgow Southside

Officers and family are appealing for help to trace a missing 22-year-old woman from Glasgow.

Skye McDonald has not been seen since Wednesday, 8 January, 2020, and concerns for her welfare are growing.

Skye is described as being about 5’7” tall with long brown coloured hair. She was last seen on the south side of Glasgow wearing a green coloured roll neck jumper, a beige camel coat with black jeans and boots. Anyone who has seen Skye recently, or knows of he whereabouts is asked to call police on the 101 number, quoting the reference number 2820 8 January 2020. Sergeant Emma Wright at Pollock Police Office said: “I would urge anyone who can help us trace Skye to call us as soon as possible. I would also urge Skye herself to make contact with either her family or police to confirm she is safe and well.”