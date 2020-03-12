11ft inflatable rocket planned for Pollokshaws Road play centre

The operators of a new family play complex in the Southside have applied for planning permission to tie an 11-foot inflatable rocket to a chimney at the B-listed premises.

Spectrum Properties (Scotland) Ltd is converting the former Glasgow City Council printing works at 197 Pollokshaws Road into ‘action adventure arena’ Universal Play.

A statement submitted to planners explains: “Signage to promote the family play centre is proposed in key locations around the building perimeter.

“The nature of the new building use requires it to be highly visible, bright and contemporary. The locations around the building do not impact upon the existing elevations of principal architectural detail and importance and are considered as being appropriate to the new building function. The dominant feature of the existing chimney offers scope for an inflatable shape, in a manner designed to enable removal without trace.”