Firefighters tackle blaze at housing development in Glasgow’s Southside

Firefighters tackled a major blaze in the southside of Glasgow last night (Friday, December 27)

Fifteen fire appliances were sent to the scene of the fire, which broke out around 7pm at a housing development at Riverford Road, Shawlands, not far from the Lidl store.

The fire was within a building still under construction and eyewitnesses reported the blaze was brought under control before it was able to spread to any of the occupied newly-built homes.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service stated: “We were alerted to reports of a fire at Riverford Road, Glasgow.

“Operations Control mobilised fifteen appliances to the scene, where they were met with a fire within a five-storey building.”