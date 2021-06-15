Three people seriously injured in Barrhead road accident

A 60-year-old woman, the pedestrian, and a 33-year-old man, the driver of one of the cars, were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries.

The second driver, a 54-year old man, was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, with serious injuries.Sergeant David Bulloch, of Glasgow’s road policing unit, said: “This was a serious crash that resulted in three people being taken to hospital and we are working to establish the full circumstances of what happened.“I would ask anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage or private CCTV of a white Vauxhall to get in touch."