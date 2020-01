Police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old man in connection with an assault in Giffnock.

The incident happened at around 7pm on Tuesday, January 7, on a path leading from Whitton Drive to Muirend pavilion.

A 21-year-old woman was assaulted near the pavilion.

The man is due to appear before Paisley Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.