Pollok man jailed for killing brother-in-law

Hashim Uddin

Hashim Uddin admitted stabbing Omer Sadiq at Uddin’s flat in September 2020.

Mr Sadiq had gone to the property after hearing the 27-year-old was planning to leave his wife. An altercation occurred after Mr Sadiq brought his dog into the flat.

Uddin struck Mr Sadiq with a knife, leaving the 32-year-old with two stab wounds. He later died in hospital.

He pleaded guilty to culpable homicide at the High Court in Glasgow last month and has now been sentenced to six years imprisonment.

Speaking following the sentencing, Procurator Fiscal for Homicide and Major Crime David Green said: “Hashim Uddin demonstrated a total disregard for human life and his actions had catastrophic consequences.

“I hope the sentence imposed provides some resolution for the loved ones of Omer Sadiq.