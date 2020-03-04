Police appeal following serious assault and vandalism in Hillpark

Police in Greater Glasgow are appealing for information following a serious assault and vandalism in the Hillpark area.

Around 10.40pm on Monday, February, 24 2020, vandalism has taken place at a property on Pentland Road, whereby an object was thrown through the window of a flat.

Thereafter, a verbal altercation between a group of men has occurred on the same street, before the men have run along Pentland Road in the direction of Tinto Road and then towards Kilmarnock Road at Netherauldhouse Road.

Officers later found a man with a hand injury in the area, who is being treated as the victim of a serious assault. The men involved are described as white, Scottish and were all wearing dark clothing and some had scarves/bandanas covering their faces. One of the men was also wearing a black baseball cap with orange peak and another was also wearing a light blue t-shirt.

Detective Constable Alastair Taylor, of Great Glasgow CID, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen suspicious activity or any altercations around the Pentland Road area at the time of the incident or anyone who may have seen persons running on along Pentland Road, Tinto Road or Kilmarnock Road.

“We are also keen to speak to the members of the public who stopped to assist the injured man and have not already contacted police. “Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3893 of 24 February.”