Murder inquiry launched after ‘violent attack’ in Carnwadric

Police Scotland has launched a murder inquiry following the death of a man in Kennishead Avenue, Glasgow on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Around 10pm, emergency services received a report of an injured man within a flat in Kennishead Avenue.

On arrival they discovered Alan Ritchie (61) with very serious injuries and who died at the scene a short time later.

Relatives have been informed and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Alan McAlpine at the Major Investigation Teams (West) said: “Mr Ritchie has suffered a very violent attack which has resulted in his death and it is vital that we trace the person or persons responsible.

“We believe that this was not a random attack and know that two men entered the block of flats prior to police being called.

“It is vital that we trace these men as they may be responsible for the assault on Mr Ritchie. They are described as:

1 - white, 20’s wearing a black ‘North Face’ jacket, black jogging trousers and black raining shoes.

2 - white, 20’s, wearing a green parka jacket with fur lining around the hood and orange detail on the left sleeve, light grey jogging trousers and black training shoes.

“Anyone who recognises the descriptions of the two men or has any other information that could assist our investigation is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident number 4100 of 10 March 2020. There will also be an increased police presence in the vicinity and I urge members of the public to speak to the officers about any concerns they may have.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.