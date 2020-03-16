Man arrested in connection with death of Alan Ritchie in Carnwardic

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Alan Ritchie in Carnwardric on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Mr Ritchie (61) was found after emergency services report of an injured man within a flat in Kennishead Avenue.

Read more: Murder inquiry launched after ‘violent attack’ in Carnwadric

Read more: Carnwadric murder inquiry team open online portal in appeal for information

On arrival they discovered Mr Ritchie with very serious injuries. He died at the scene a short time later.

He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court tomorrow (Tuesday, March 17).