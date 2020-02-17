‘Legal high’ sellers hand over more than £500,000

More than half a million pounds has been recovered from two men who made the cash selling “legal highs” online.

An investigation was launched into Stuart Percival, 33, from Langside, by the Civil Recovery Unit – a specialist team of expert solicitors and financial investigators working under instruction of Scottish Ministers.

It became apparent a six-figure sum of money held in Percival’s bank account had been made from the sale of novel psychoactive substances, mainly online.

A second man, James Powell, 31, later took over the business.

After a four-year investigation by the Civil Recovery Unit, both Percival and Powell admitted the cash had been obtained through unlawful conduct.

Powell paid back £270,093 in 2018 and in December last year, Percival paid £303,320. The settlements could not be reported previously because of legal reasons.

The Civil Recovery Unit argued that the supply of novel psychoactive substances is culpable and reckless conduct and in breach of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.

Jennifer Harrower, procurator fiscal for specialist casework, said: “Stuart Percival and James Powell profited from the reckless sale of novel psychoactive substances, benefiting from money they were not entitled to.

“Civil recovery is a vital tool for disrupting crime in Scotland and one of the many ways we can target those who try to profit from crime.

“The large sum of money recovered from these individuals will be reinvested into our communities through Cashback for Communities.”