Hunt for man after woman assaulted in Giffnock

Detectives are asking for the help of the public following an assault on a 21-year-old woman at the Muirend Pavilion in Giffnock.

At around 7pm on Tuesday 7 January 2020 the woman was walking on the path leading from Whitton Drive to the Pavilion when she was assaulted by a man who made off immediately after the attack.

Detective Constable Craig Stewart at Giffnock CID said: “The Muirend Pavilion is a busy place on week nights with both football and rugby training sessions taking place there.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area of the pavilion to help us identify the following man who we want to speak to in relation to this attack.

He is described as being between 18 and 22 years of age, about 5’11/6’ tall, slim build, sallow complexion and spoke with a Glasgow South Side accent. He was wearing glasses and had a dark coloured waterproof jacket on, with the hood up, jeans, and was carrying a rucksack.”

Anyone who can help should call the CID at Giffnock on the 101 number, and quote the reference number 3250 7 January 2020. Anyone who wishes to pass on information and remain anonymous can do so by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.