Hunt for attacker after late night serious assault in Glasgow Southside

Detectives are appealing for information after a 24 year-old man was seriously assaulted in Glasgow’s Southside just after midnight this morning (Sunday, February 23).

Around 12.10am, the 24 year-old man and his female partner were walking on Fieldhead Drive, near to its junction with Bonnyrigg Drive, when he was approached by a man who seriously assaulted him.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for lacerations to his back.

Hospital staff describe his condition as stable.

The man responsible is described as white, aged between 20 and 30 years, around 6ft 2ins in height and of slim build with short dark hair. He was wearing a black tracksuit,

Detective Constable Paul Hendry of Govan Police Station said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Fieldhead Road and Bonnyrigg Drive shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, who saw this incident take place, or who has any information that may assist our investigation.”

Anyone who can help should contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 0131 of 23rd February.