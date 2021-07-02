Householders threatened during Thornliebank break-in

The police have appealed for information

The incident took place on Brent Road at around 11.30pm on Wednesday (June 30).

Three men wearing dark clothing forced entry to the property before threatening the adult occupants with a knife and a hammer.

Nothing was stolen and no one was hurt, but the householders were shaken by the experience.

The suspects are believed to have left in a dark coloured SUV in the direction of Boydstone Road.

Police Constable Heather Ferry of the Glasgow Robbery Unit said: “Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we would urge anyone with information to come forward.